ALTON - The new Alton Splash Pad has a tentative ribbon cutting set for 1 p.m. on July 16, 2021, and an opening the day after at 10 a.m., but Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes explained today water tanks for the project have not arrived. Haynes stressed the dates set for next week are tentative and said if the tanks aren’t in place in time the ribbon cutting and opening would be delayed.

Haynes said as soon as the tanks are in place, and everything is completed, the official opening will be announced.

The City of Alton was one of two communities that received a Better Building Communities Grant. The new splash pad is a partnership between the City of Alton and Illinois-American Water. The City of Alton also received financial support from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to assist in the construction of restroom facilities and at the splash pad/amphitheater venue.

“We are waiting on the water tanks,” he said. “The big steamboat piece for the pad arrived yesterday.”

Only the City of Alton staff, Illinois-American Water staff, and the media will be invited to the ribbon-cutting. Once the doors open for the Alton Splash Pad, Haynes said it will be free of charge for public use.

