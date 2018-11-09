City of Alton releases leaf vacuum truck schedule for 2018/2019 season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The City assists residents with leaf removal after Republic Services stops yard waste collection in the end of November by providing a leaf vacuum service if leaves are raked to the edge of the yard. Leaves should NOT be raked into the street on the curb, as this causes clogging issues within the City’s drainage system. Those who rake leaves into the street or on the curb are in violation of City ordinance and subject to citation. Alton Public Works will operate the vacuum trucks in each ward according to the following schedule: Wards 5 & 6: November 26 - November 30, 2018 Wards 1 & 7: December 3 - December 7, 2018 Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Wards 3 & 4: December 10 - December 14, 2018 Ward 2: December 17 - December 21, 2018 Leaf vacuum trucks will NOT return once they have provided service to a particular street. For those who miss the vacuum truck deadline or wish to have their leaves picked up sooner, PACUP will collect bagged leaves on a limited basis upon request by calling Alton Public Works. In the event of winter weather, the leaf vacuum service will be suspended. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip