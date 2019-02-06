ALTON - The City of Alton has been awarded nearly $500,000 in planning assistance as the latest recipient of the Great Streets Initiative. The grant opportunity helps communities plan for and create places that provide access for all people — regardless of age, ability or mode of travel — while supporting a strong local economy and employing sustainable design principles. Public engagement sessions are expected to begin yet this year to gather input from local citizens in improving the atmosphere of the downtown corridor. The long-range planning effort will continue into 2020.

Having such a plan will strengthen the city’s future applications for implementation funding through state and/or federal grants. “Great Streets provides a platform for leadership fueled by community input and measurable collaboration,” said Paul Hubbman, Sr. Manager of Corridor & Long-Range Planning for the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

The City of Alton and Alton Main Street jointly submitted an application during the competitive selection process. The City will serve as the fiscal agent and implement the project in coordination with East-West Gateway.

East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWG) launched the St. Louis Great Streets Initiative in 2006 to expand the way communities think of their streets. Rather than viewing a roadway project as solely a way to move more cars and trucks faster, the goal of the initiative is to trigger economic and social benefits by centering communities around interesting, lively and attractive streets that serve all modes of transportation. A total of 14 projects have been completed to date, including Forest Park, the Grand Center near the Fox Theatre, and South Grand Boulevard near the Missouri Botanical Gardens.

The scope of the project has yet to be fully determined but will principally focus on the downtown central business district.

“At the center of a vibrant community sought out by investors and leisure travelers, is a strong active core,” said Mayor Brant Walker, “Alton has a preliminary wayfinding plan, bicycle/pedestrian plan, and various capital projects in the que. We are excited to learn more from the various practitioners regarding current best practices to bring them all together. We hope to improve upon our scenic landscape and local amenities to enhance community character, increase pedestrian comfort, improve safety and support adjacent businesses.”

Learn more about the initiative at www.greatstreetsstlouis.net

