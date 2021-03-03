Listen to the story

ALTON - The City of Alton issued a Road Closure Alert today for work in the 2500 block of Elizabeth Street.

The city said Illinois American Water officials will be performing the work.

"Locust Avenue to Moore Street will be closed to rehabilitate the emergency repair of a water main," the City of Alton said. "Please be cautious and obey posted construction signs.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We appreciate your patience."

More like this: