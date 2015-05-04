Alton Mayor Brant Walker today announced the fourth major event at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater for the 2015 season.

“We are excited to announce that Lynyrd Skynyrd will be coming to Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Friday September 4, 2015,” said Mayor Walker. “This iconic band practically defined the music genre of Southern Rock.”

With a catalog of over 60 albums, sales beyond 30 million worldwide and their beloved classic American rock anthem “Sweet Home Alabama” having sold over two million ringtones, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeals to multiple generations.

“In 2013, our amphitheater hosted a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band,” said Mayor Walker. “Now, in 2015, we have the real Lynyrd Skynyrd. That illustrates just how far we have come in a very short amount of time thanks to the strong support of our sponsors and the hard work of our Amphitheater Commission.”

“The people of Alton and the surrounding counties have proven there is a demand for bigger concerts at the amphitheater. We anticipate this concert to sell out, so I hope fans of Lynyrd Skynyrd act quickly to buy tickets,” continued Mayor Walker. “I can’t think of a better way to kick off Labor Day weekend!”

Tickets for this concert start at $42.50 and are released for sale May 4, 2015.

Events announced to date:

Saturday, June 13, 2015

Feed the Need Concert: Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas

With special guest The Harman Family Bluegrass Band

* Funds raised from this event allow Senior Services Plus to deliver hot, nutritious meals to over 700 homebound seniors throughout Madison and St. Clair counties each day.

Friday, July 10, 2015

WIL 92.3 Welcomes

Dwight Yoakam

With special guest The Glendale Riders (additional special guest to be announced)

Saturday, August 29, 2015

Alton Food Truck Festival

Presented by Sauce Magazine

With special musical guest Marquis Knox and others to be announced

FREE to the general public

Friday, September 4, 2015

KSHE-95 Welcomes

Lynyrd Skynyrd

With special guest to be announced

Tickets to all events are available now through http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/, Metrotix, The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Fox Theatre (St. Louis, MO), or charge by phone at 314-534-1111. All shows rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges.

Major Support for the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Summer Events comes from Liberty Bank, Coors-Fitz Distributing, Argosy Casinos, 7-UP, The Bank of Edwardsville, Simmons Hanley Conroy, Alton Marina, Clark Properties, Ameren Illinois, Arrow Signs and Outdoor Advertising and Cornerstone Bank & Trust.

About the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater sits on the banks of the Mississippi River with the Clark Bridge as a backdrop. Located only 25 minutes from downtown St. Louis, 35 minutes from St. Charles and 12 minutes to I-255, it is convenient to surrounding shops, restaurants and nightlife with ample parking for events.

The Amphitheater is a 4,000 capacity venue. It is owned by The City of Alton, maintained by the Alton Parks and Recreation Department, operated by the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau and administered by the Alton Amphitheater Commission. Visit http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/ for full details.

