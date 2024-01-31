ALTON - The City of Alton announced on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, that it is planning improvements to Fosterburg Road from Culp Lane north to the south end of the center concrete median 825 feet south of Illinois Route 255.

This project will include widening and resurfacing to add a center two-way left turn lane and paved shoulders like the pavement south of Culp Lane. This project is being funded by a grant through the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) program which targets projects that can reduce congestion and improve air quality. The amount of the grant is $1,985,000.

The main feature that qualified this project for funding is the proposed left turn lanes at the intersection of Fosterburg Road with Harris Lane and Prince Road.

“Our city road improvements aren’t just about asphalt and concrete," Alton Mayor David Goins said. "These improvements are about building better connections regionally, enhancing safety, and fostering economic growth within the Alton community."

The project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase to obtain environmental clearances. Due to the widening of the road, the project will require additional right-of-way.

The project is tentatively scheduled to begin construction in the summer of 2025. In the meantime, the Alton Public Works Department is planning to do some maintenance resurfacing of pavement rough areas along this section of the road.

