SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that nearly $106 million has been awarded through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to expand travel options and enhance quality of life in communities throughout the state. The City of Alton was included in the program – Safe Routes to School, awarded $1.3 million.

This year’s program is the largest ever due to the passage of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois and for the first time dedicates resources to communities that exhibit the greatest need.

The 99 projects selected include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level. Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, an all-time high of $105.97 million was made available in this funding cycle. More than 60% is allocated to projects in communities that best demonstrated a financial need.



“Our Rebuild Illinois capital plan is improving the day-to-day lives of our residents, which is why I’m proud to announce the largest investment in quality-of-life projects in Illinois history,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From safer pedestrian paths to new bike lanes and trail systems to beautification projects, the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program will deliver real value to nearly 100 communities across the state, with a special focus on equity.”



Some of the projects receiving funding this cycle include:

Article continues after sponsor message

• City of Chicago – Columbia Drive, Clarence Darrow Pedestrian Bridge Reconstruction, awarded $2 million.

• City of Kankakee – South Schuyler bike and pedestrian road improvements, awarded $1.3 million.

• City of Decatur – Stevens Creek Bikeway, awarded $2 million.

• City of Alton – Safe Routes to School, awarded $1.3 million.

• Marion Community Unit School District #2 – Crab Orchard Greenway - Marion High School Connection, awarded $2 million.

Click here for a complete list of recipients or visit the ITEP page on the IDOT website at https://idot.click/itep.

Made possible by federal and state funds administered by IDOT, ITEP awards are focused on improving bike and pedestrian travel, as well as making other surface transportation improvements that promote alternative options for getting around your community.

“Investing in local communities strengthens our state’s entire transportation system,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Under Gov. Pritzker’s leadership, we’re working to ensure resources are getting to the communities that need them most. By investing in infrastructure and travel options at the local level, we’re making Illinois a safer and better place to work, build a business and raise a family.”

Projects were awarded based on their readiness and ability to connect to transportation networks and other economic drivers, as well as secure public support and provide public benefits. For the first time, additional consideration was given to projects serving areas with higher needs, based on population totals, percentage below the poverty level and estimated median household income.

The department received 270 applications for projects worth an estimated $293 million for the current cycle. The next call for projects will come in late 2022, with a 2023 award announcement.



Passed in 2019, Gov. Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

More like this: