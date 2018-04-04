EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council accepted the resignation of Debra Pitts from the Race Board during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Mayor Hal Patton recognized Pitts for her years of service not only as a member of the Race Board but as an essential member of the community.

Mayor Patton said Pitts is an extremely busy individual as clerk at Mount Joy Church, a member of the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors, Secretary of the Edwardsville branch of the NAACP, President of the Delta Kappa Gamma Alpha Eta Chapter, a volunteer with Heartland Hospice, a board member of the Edwardsville school district as well as former principal at Civic Memorial and spent several years at Alton High as a school an educator and administrator.

“Any of you who know Debra, she is extremely busy and contributes in a lot of ways,” Mayor Patton said. “In recognition for your contributions to the City of Edwardsville I’d like to present you this plaque this evening.”

“I’d just like to say I’m proud to be a part of the Edwardsville community,” Pitts said. “I’ve been here since 1971, probably before some of you were born. I came here at 18 from Chicago to attend SIUE. When I graduated in 1975 the teachers in Chicago were on strike so I said I’ll just get a job here, stay for a year and go back home but I’ve been here since.”

