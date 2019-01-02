EDWARDSVILLE - City Council held their first meeting of the year Wednesday night at City Hall with a very light agenda.

Before heading into closed sessions the Finance Committee and Public Safety Committee announced their next meetings will be held on Monday, January 7. The Public Service Committee will meet next Tuesday, January 8, and the Administrative and Community Service Committee will meet on Thursday, January 10.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

May 7, 2024 - Sen. Durbin Announces Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing On Hate Crimes

Yesterday - 100 Years Ago: Union Baptist Church Honors Alton High Graduates

Mar 22, 2024 - Durbin Blasts Leader Mcconnell, Senate Republicans’ Peddling Of Baseless Islamophobic Accusations Against Historic Muslim American Nominee

Jan 31, 2024 - Durbin Statement On Senate Confirmation Of Joshua Kolar To The U.S. Court Of Appeals For The Seventh Circuit

3 days ago - Miles Davis Jazz Scholarship Recipient Jacob Schaper Recognized for Hard Work and Dedication to Studies

Related Video:

Alton Mayor David Goins conducts his first city council meeting

 