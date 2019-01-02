Edwardsville City Council holds first meeting of the year
EDWARDSVILLE - City Council held their first meeting of the year Wednesday night at City Hall with a very light agenda.
Before heading into closed sessions the Finance Committee and Public Safety Committee announced their next meetings will be held on Monday, January 7. The Public Service Committee will meet next Tuesday, January 8, and the Administrative and Community Service Committee will meet on Thursday, January 10.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this:
Related Video: