EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council approved a resolution for the preliminary plat of subdivision on Route 157 during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The 6.58-acre plat lays on the east side of 157 and will be split into three different properties, opposite of Rottingham Court.

The three properties will have frontage and visibility from South State Route 157, one shared access from 157 and across access easement to provide internal circulation for the development of the three lots.

The preliminary plat resolution was sent to council after being reviewed and approved but the Plan Commission with a vote six ayes and zero nays.

