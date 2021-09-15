City Championship Postponed: Rain Hits Alton High-Marquette Catholic Girls Tennis Match After Competitive Start Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton High School-Marquette Catholic High School City Championship girls tennis match was postponed Tuesday afternoon because of strong rainfall. The matches held were competitive and enjoyable to watch until the storm, the coaches said. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! It was uncertain whether or not the match could be rescheduled because of tight scheduling issues, Alton High School coach Jesse Macias said. Marquette varsity was ahead in doubles, however, the match was postponed before singles action could start. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Centerstone, Hayner Library, Laura & Sara, and More!