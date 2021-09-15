ALTON - The Alton High School-Marquette Catholic High School City Championship girls tennis match was postponed Tuesday afternoon because of strong rainfall.

The matches held were competitive and enjoyable to watch until the storm, the coaches said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

It was uncertain whether or not the match could be rescheduled because of tight scheduling issues, Alton High School coach Jesse Macias said. Marquette varsity was ahead in doubles, however, the match was postponed before singles action could start.

More like this:

3 days ago - Savanhna Kammanyvong Has Another Strong Season For Granite City Girls Soccer Team, Is A Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of Month

May 14, 2024 - Alton Soccer Semifinals Postponed to May 15 Due to Storms

Apr 15, 2024 - Teutopolis Wins Two Singles Flights, Takes Robert Logan Tennis Tournament Crown, Alton Ties For Eighth, CM 11th, Explorers 13th

May 6, 2024 - Alton Co-Ed Soccer Squad Cracks Long Losing Streak Under Coach Nasello

Mar 24, 2024 - Triad Scores Three Goals In Second Half For Win, But Alton Girls Soccer Team Battles To End

 