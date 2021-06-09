St. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ administration announced the opening of City pools ahead of a sweltering summer weekend. Beginning this Friday, June 11, the City’s 3 outdoor pools - Chambers Pool, Fairgrounds Pool and Marquette Pool - will be open from noon to 6pm.

“City pools give young people the opportunity to come together, have fun and cool off in a safe environment,” said Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Greg Hayes. “The City has worked diligently to open outdoor pools in the face of personnel shortages, and as Mayor Jones highlighted earlier today, we are still looking for more applicants to fill our many seasonal vacancies.”

Indoor pools will continue to operate on a limited-hours basis. For a full list of pool schedules, including specific days with scheduled hours, click here. For a list of open positions with the City, click here. Seasonal Lifeguard jobs are open to ages 15 and up and pay at least $15 an hour.

