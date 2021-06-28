ST. LOUIS – Today, the City of St. Louis announced five youth programming sites for the summer to keep youth safe and engaged while school is out. St. Louis Youth Development Collaborative is a joint effort with 27 entities including St. Louis Public Schools, St. Louis Public Library, the United Way, youth development organizations and more.

“Keeping our babies safe this summer is the most important thing our city can do,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “My administration is proud to partner with stakeholders and providers to help keep St. Louis youth engaged and healthy while school is out.”

These neighborhood-based locations will provide education and enrichment programming as well as wrap-around services for children and their families, like navigators to help connect parents with local resources.

Article continues after sponsor message

"These youth programs will help us create meaningful change across our city," said Ald. Pam Boyd (27). "It took a lot of work to make this happen, and I'm proud that we can all come together to give our youth good opportunities this summer."

The programs aim to provide access to safe, consistent, and accessible opportunities for youth across St. Louis. The community locations cover nearly 25,000 youth across the selected neighborhoods, and youth can be registered for free and will receive three meals throughout the day. Site and registration information can be found on the City’s website.

Mayor Jones has also made youth programming and jobs a key focus of her plan to address the root causes of crime, like poverty and housing instability. Her $80 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) direct relief proposal calls for $11.5 million to improve public safety, which includes an expansion of youth jobs and programming.

More like this: