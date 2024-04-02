ALTON - The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be holding a free utility bill clinic Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Senior Services Plus located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, IL. At 10:00 am, CUB will give a brief presentation discussing tips and programs designed to help reduce energy usage. Following the presentation, attendees will also have the opportunity to have their utility bills analyzed by a CUB team member.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois State Representative Amy Elik and members of her team will also be attending the clinic. "I’m grateful that CUB provides such important resources to seniors through their utility bill clinics,” says Elik. “In these times of high inflation, it is critical that seniors have the tools to reduce their monthly expenses, and CUB has been a great partner with their outreach efforts."

In 1983, the Illinois General Assembly created CUB, giving the nonprofit, nonpartisan group the ability to defend the rights of utility customers in the state of Illinois. Since the mid-1980s, CUB has saved customers over $20 billion dollars while fighting against utility hikes. 2024 marks CUB’s 40th anniversary, and their mission continues by educating energy consumers on various utility bills, water privatization and affordable clean energy legislation.

The Citizens Utility Board clinic at Senior Services Plus is free and open to the public. Space is limited and RSVPs are required. To register for the event, call Leslie at 618-465-3298 ext. 123.

More like this: