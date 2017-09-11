ALTON - The Fosterburg Fire Protection District was able to purchase a thermal imaging camera with the assistance of a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The $7,500 grant was used to purchase a 6000 PLUS Thermal Imaging Camera, which can be utilized to locate "hot spots" while fighting fires. Those hot spots could contain flames not quite visible to the naked eye due to being hidden under debris, in standing walls or even due to darkness. The money came from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Article continues after sponsor message

That foundation was established in 2005 by the founders of Firehouse Subs, who themselves were first responders. Money donated into that fund by customers of the sandwich shop is utilized to fund life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. According to a release, the foundation has granted more than $28 million to agencies across 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. More than $793,000 was granted in Illinois.

"The new [thermal imaging camera] will greatly enhance our rescue and fie suppression efforts," Fosterburg Fire Protection District Chief John Holtorf said in a release. "We are very appreciative of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, we would not have been able [to] purchase that camera without this grant."

Previously, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded a grant to the Alton Fire Department for it to attain a life-saving CPR machine.

More like this:

2 days ago - Alton Police Department Awarded Over $800,000 In Grants To Address Crime And Equipment Needs

Jun 29, 2023 - Safety; A Top Priority When Firing Up The Grill This Holiday Weekend

Aug 25, 2023 - Nature Institute, 11 Organizations Receive National Areas Stewardship Grants

Yesterday - Giannoulias Announces $420,000 in Grants to Support 28 Prison Libraries Program

Jul 11, 2023 - Haine Files Felony Charges Against Pair Accused Of Poaching Turkeys, Thermal-Imaging Device and Suppressor Allegedly Used

Related Video:

RBGA Cuts Ribbon for Firehouse Subs

Godfrey Fire Protection District Press Conference

 