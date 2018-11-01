ST. LOUIS –Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT), the St. Louis Regional Chamber and East-West Gateway Council of Governments are inviting area residents to take part in a special “Talking Transit” event that will highlight transit security best practices from systems in other major metropolitan cities. Representatives of these public transit systemswill share key insights on their respective security programs and weigh in on the issues surrounding St. Louis’ public transit system. The event is being held on Friday, Nov. 16, at 8:30 a.m. at the St. Louis Regional Chamber Collaboration Center, located at One Metropolitan Square, Ste. 1300, in downtown St. Louis, Mo., which is accessible via the MetroLink or MetroBus.

Lurae Stuart, project manager of WSP USA, Inc., which is leading the MetroLink Security Assessment, will provide a brief overview of the peer review process of the assessment set to wrap up in December. Panelists from TriMet in Portland, Ore.; SacRT in Sacramento, Calif.; Metro Transit in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., and WMATA in Washington, D.C. will then share best practices as it relates to the security of their public transit systems and offer insight on how these successes might be able to be emulated on the St. Louis MetroLink system.

“Transit safety and security remains a key priority for the region,” said Kim Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We are looking forward to this discussion and the opportunity to learn more about the successes of other systems in hopes of finding workable solutions to take into consideration in our community.”

Registration for the Talking Transit event can be completed online at https://cmt-stl.org/ or by arriving early to the event. The cost is free for CMT members and $10 for non-members. For non-members that would like to attend but have personal financial constraints, CMT offers a limited number of scholarships for each of the Talking Transit events. To learn more about the event, or for more information on Citizens for Modern Transit and its efforts to further transit development in the St. Louis region, call (314) 231-7272, find the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter@cmt_stl.

Citizens for Modern Transit is a nonprofit, member supported organization thatleads efforts for an integrated, affordable, and convenient public transportation system with light rail expansion as the critical component that will drive economic growth to improve quality of life in the St. Louis region.

