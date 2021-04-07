ST. LOUIS -The St. Louis region’s transit advocacy organization Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) has announced plans for its next virtual “Talking Transit” event, which is set for Thursday, April 29, at 8:30 a.m. via ZOOM. This event will highlight how an integrated bus system can be a driving force for development, positively impacting equity, livability and future regional planning. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required. This program is being presented in partnership with the Green Business Challenge and the APA.

“When discussing transit-oriented development in the St. Louis region, we are usually talking about progress being made near MetroLink,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “However new trends are emerging, and it is important to realize how bus systems can help us develop communities.”

During the Talking Transit event, area leaders will discuss how community mobility hubs impact the current transit service and ways in which they will be prioritized and geographically disbursed throughout the region. The event will also examine how to successfully build near a bus route, the future of developing near transit/bus stops and how individuals, companies and stakeholders can impact these decisions. Panelists include Bill Odell, Principal, 32W, LLC, who is currently working on the Lafayette Square Project; Phil Hulse, Managing Principal of Green Street of St. Louis; Bryan Rogers, Director of Long-Range Planning for Metro Transit/Bi-State Development; Rachel Witt, Executive Director of South Grand Community Improvement District; and Jeff Tegethoff, Operating Partner at CRG.

Registration for CMT’s Talking Transit event can be completed online at www.cmt-stl.org.

CMT hosts quarterly “Talking Transit” events to keep members, elected officials, stakeholders, transit riders and others in the loop on issues and efforts influencing the local transit system. These educational gatherings feature guest speakers and panel discussions addressing a wide range of topics, including transit-oriented development, safety and security, best practices, service changes and more. To learn more about these events and how Citizens for Modern Transit is working to further transit access in the St. Louis region, call (314) 231-7272, find the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter @cmt_stl.

