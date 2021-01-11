ST. LOUIS- Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) has announced plans for its next virtual “Talking Transit” event, which is set for Thursday, Feb. 4, at 8:30 a.m. via ZOOM. The event will highlight how despite the pandemic, work continues to positively influence the St. Louis transit system through expansion plans, a corridor study, funding strategies, a focus shift and more. The event is free and open to public. Pre-registration is required.

Area leaders will discuss the expansion of the MetroLink in Illinois and a new study just about to begin on the Northside/Southside corridor, explain the current shift in focus to Community Mobility Hubs and provide insight into the future of funding for transit. Panelists include Patrick Judge, Managing Director at Gonzalez Companies; Jim Wild, Executive Director of East-West Gateway Council of Governments; Jessica Gershman, Assistant Executive Director, Planning & System Development at St. Louis Metro Transit at Bi-State Development; and Scott Ogilvie, Transportation Policy Planner, Planning & Urban Design Agency.

“The region has a lot to look forward to on the public transportation front,” commented Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We are looking forward to hearing about what all is in the works. Public transit is an essential component of the transportation system especially as we come out of this pandemic.”

Registration for CMT’s Talking Transit event can be completed online at www.cmt-stl.org.

CMT hosts quarterly “Talking Transit” events to keep members, elected officials, stakeholders, transit riders and others in the loop on issues and efforts influencing the local transit system. These educational gatherings feature guest speakers and panel discussions addressing a wide range of topics, including transit-oriented development, safety and security, best practices, service changes and more. To learn more about these events and how Citizens for Modern Transit is working to further transit access in the St. Louis region, call (314) 231-7272, find the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter @cmt_stl.

