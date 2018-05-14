ST. LOUIS -Citizens for Modern Transit’s (CMT) Guaranteed Ride Home Program is making it easier than ever for commuters who use public transit, ride their bikes or walk to work to gain access to more immediate transportation options if a personal need arises. Individuals are now able to utilize ride-hailing services, like Lyft, in the case of a personal emergency, sickness or unscheduled overtime. CMT subsidizes the cost of 80 percent of these types of rides, up to $60 per ride, for those eligible.

“While morning and evening traffic may indicate otherwise, there are a significant number or St. Louisans who ride the bus, take MetroLink, bike or even walk to work,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “The Guaranteed Ride Home program is designed to give these individuals peace of mind knowing that, even if they don’t have a car at their disposal, they can still gain access to immediate, transportation options if an unexpected situation arises. It basically serves as a safety net.”

Commuters must be pre-registered with CMT to take advantage of the subsidized ride home options. Those who are employed at one of the more than 200 local businesses or organizations currently enrolled in CMT’s Guaranteed Ride Home Program can complete the brief registration process at https://cmt-stl.org/. If a company is not yet enrolled in this free program, a quick online form must first be completed by the employer.

Through the Guaranteed Ride Home Program, commuters can also utilize a cab company or rent a vehicle from any of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car locations in the Greater St. Louis Region, Southern Missouri and Southern Illinois. Whether using a ride-hailing service like Lyft, arranging for a taxi cab or renting a vehicle through Enterprise Rent-A-Car, CMT reimburses the commuter 80 percent of the cost of the ride, up to $60 per ride. Commuters must pay upfront for the entire cost of the ride home and then submit the receipt to CMT for reimbursement.

“If you hail a ride and pay $20, you simply submit the receipt to CMT after your employer verifies employment, and we will send you $16 back,” said Cella. “It really is a great deal and a very simple process.”

“We know that St. Louisans are constantly on the go – whether they are taking public transit, biking, walking or driving,” said Joe Schlichter, St. Louis Market Manager at Lyft. “We also know that unexpected situations arise, and when they do, you need to get wherever you need to be fast and reliably. We are proud to partner with Citizens for Modern Transit to further expand St. Louis’ transportation infrastructure and help bring dependable transportation to all residents in every situation.”

To learn more about Citizens for Modern Transit, the Guaranteed Ride Home or one of the many other programs offered by the organization, visit https://cmt-stl.org/, call (314) 231-7272, like the organization on Facebook or follow them on Twitter @cmt_stl.

Citizens for Modern Transit is a nonprofit, member supported organization thatleads efforts for an integrated, affordable and convenient public transportation system with light rail expansion as the critical component that will drive economic growth to improve quality of life in the St. Louis region.

