RIVERBEND - Cities and villages around the Riverbend and beyond are gearing up for their annual Fourth of July celebrations.

You will find a comprehensive list of fireworks displays popping up around the area below. If you would like to add an event to the list, please send the event name, location and fireworks start time to news@riverbender.com or news@edglentoday.com.

BRIGHTON: Friday, June 29, to Saturday, June 30. Carnival and celebrations start at 5 p.m. with fireworks at dusk on Saturday, June 30.

WHITE HALL: Saturday, June 30, at American Legion with fireworks starting at dusk.

EDWARDSVILLE: Saturday, June 30, at American Legion. Fireworks start at dusk.

GRAFTON: Saturday, June 30, near the west end of Main Street with fireworks at 9 p.m.

FIELDON: Sunday, July 1, at Fieldon United Church of Christ. Lunch and celebrations start at 11 a.m. with a parade at 3 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

BETHALTO: Rescheduled to Monday, July 2, 1st Mid America Credit Union Fireworks Show on the northwest grounds of St. Louis Regional Airport . The fireworks display will start at dusk, which is estimated between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

ALTON: Tuesday, July 3, at Alton Amphitheater. Gates open at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m

GODFREY: Wednesday, July 4, at Glazebrook Park. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

JERSEYVILLE: Wednesday, July 4, at American Legion Fairgrounds with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

GRANITE CITY: Wednesday, July 4, with music from The Love Your Neighbor Project and more starting at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

