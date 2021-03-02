Circus Harmony is St. Louis’ only social circus school and is best known for its heart-stopping acrobatic performances and bridge-building social circus programs. Like everyone else during the pandemic, the members of Circus Harmony found themselves spending a lot more time in the kitchen and the result is the Circus Harmony Interactive Cookbook which will debut on March 16 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the St. Louis COVID Shutdown!

This perfectly plated project brings the big top under your rooftop but offers a lot more than cotton candy and popcorn! You have never seen a more creative culinary concept.

The acts are all performed by Circus Harmony students and teachers with special guest appearances by some precocious pets.

This captivating concoction has everything from a dog grinding coffee to a girl doing contortion inside a microwave to five egg juggling to acrobatic pickles to a turkey on a tightwire and so much more!

There are 40 really delicious recipes paired with truly amazing circus acts!

The Circus Harmony Interactive Cookbook has recipes for everything from soup to sushi, from thin-crust pizza to kale smoothies, from biscuits to blondies to delight your taste buds. The acts include juggling, balancing, aerial, acrobatic, and contortion skills that will amaze and amuse you. All of this will be accessible online for free. The Circus Harmony Interactive Cookbook will bring a smile to your stomach, your eyes and your heart!

For more information contact the head chef of Circus Harmony, Jessica Hentoff at 314-226-3633 or circuslady@circusharmony.org.

This cook book will be accessible 24/7 at: https://circusharmony.org/circus-harmony-cookbook-show/

