ALTON - Cindy Dickinson of Medical Imaging, center holding plaque, is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month for August.

Since starting her career at AMH 22 years ago, Cindy has consistently met or exceeded the standards of excellence. Her co-workers say that “Cindy has a passion for patient care and always puts the best interest of the patient first and foremost.

Cindy consistently and frequently receives positive comments from patients who participate in discharge call surveys. Cindy has been the department educator as well as the clinical instructor for the Southwestern Illinois College radiology students for many years.

She has been a mentor not only to countless SWIC students but also to her fellow technologists and other co-workers. The radiologists respect Cindy for her knowledge and often seek her out to troubleshoot issues related to PACS and other clinical quality concerns.”

