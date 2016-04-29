ALTON - Get ready for the fiesta of the year; Alton Main Street invites you to a Cinco de Mayo themed Pub Crawl in Downtown Alton on Thursday, May 5th! 13 of Alton's best bars and restaurants are participating in what will be the biggest crawl that Downtown Alton has seen yet, so get a group of friends together to drop by your familiar favorites and explore some newly opened establishments.

$10.00 tickets are available now at: Hops House at Argosy Casino, State Street Market, Morrison's Irish Pub, Bluff City Grill, Big Muddy Pub, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Chez Marilyn, Elijah P's Burgers & Brews, Ragin Cajun Piano Bar, Old Bakery Beer Company, The Firehouse Bar, Bubby & Sissy’s, and 300 State.



On May 5th, check in anytime after 4:00 p.m. to get your pub crawl t-shirt at Bluff City Grill, located at 102 W. 9th Street in Alton. A passport that directs participants on this self-guided event will list the various food & beverage specials, festive entertainment and great giveaways being offered. Simply drop your passport with the bartender anytime before 10 p.m.. after you have visited all of the stops you’d like to see.

Exciting prizes will be up for grabs, and one lucky participant will win the grand prize – a pair of infield box seats to see the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 22nd. Face value of the tickets is $143 each. Participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made a purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.

“Everyone knows that Downtown Alton is always a great time, but on these special occasions it’s Alton Main Street’s job to take the party to the next level,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street.

New this year, AMS is adding photo scavenger hunts to capture all of the great memories being made during the crawls. Attendees will find the list of poses to stage on the back of their passport, and a prize will be awarded to the first person to post all of the scavenger hunt photos on social media (#AltonPubCrawls2016).

Alton’s Best Cabs will be offering free rides between participating bars during the event, as well as half-price cab rides to get attendees home safely at the end of the night; simply show your passport to the driver to redeem your discount.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the next pub crawl in the series—an Independence Day themed event on Sunday, July 3rd. Full details on this event and many other exciting happenings can be found on the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

