Clusterpluck is a banjo driven, washboard playin', mandolin searin' bluegrass band described as 'an upbeat hillbilly, hippie extravaganza.'

They've played many major festivals and shared the stage with the best, like Del McCoy Band, the Whistle Pigs, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Hellbenders, and many more.

Clusterpluck is slated to rock Elijah P.’s Burgers & Brews this Saturday night, Nov. 21, at 9 p.m. Elijah P's is located at 401 Piasa Street in Alton.

Elijah P's specializes in gourmet burgers and craft beer. Come on down, enjoy the music and browse the sixty beer selections on draught and over 100 whickey options on our menu!

