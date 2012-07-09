ALTON - Community Christian Church, 2345 Union School Road, will be hosting its annual Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, August 4th beginning at 5:00 pm for school-age children. Not only will those attending receive a free backpack full of school supplies, but the church will also provide a free pulled-pork dinner for students and their families.

Anyone interested in attending must pre-register by calling the church at 462-1196 before Friday, July 27th. If you call outside of normal office hours, please leave a message that includes your name and phone number and someone will return your call to complete your registration. You may also register online at considercommunity.com.

