The Chronic Disease Self-Management Program is designed to help individuals living with a chronic illness. Beginning on February 5th, this program will take place every Wednesday and end March 12th. Each session of the course will last approximately one hour. Individuals suffering from the following would be ideal participants in the program: heart disease, diabetes, depression, liver disease, bipolar disorder, emphysema. Any one disease may cause most people to experience fatigue as well as to lose physical strength and endurance. Join us to explore healthy ways to live with a physical or mental condition. In this 6-week program we will discuss chronic conditions in general and give some guidance on the self-management skills that are unique to particular conditions. You will soon see that the problems and skills have much more in common than you might think. This class is free and taught by Senior Services Plus' certified instructors, Tiffany Lubinski and Lauren Lepchenske.