EAST ALTON - Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) is pleased to announce that Christopher Suhre, M.D. has joined the pediatric department of Bethalto Health Center, #2 Terminal Drive, Suite 8 in East Alton. Dr. Suhre has served as a pediatrician for the past 12 years and will provide Madison County's children with comprehensive, compassionate care. While he specializes in general pediatrics, he places a special focus on children with developmental issues, autism and ADHD/ADD.

"Being asked to help take care of a child is a privilege and a great responsibility," remarked Dr. Suhre. "I want to work with patients and their families to come up with treatment plans based in scientific data, but tailored to their individual needs."

Dr. Suhre earned his Doctorate in Medicine from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and completed his pediatric residency at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. He is board-certified by American Board of Pediatrics. Dr. Suhre previously served at Bethalto Health Center as well as SSM Maryville Pediatrics, Family and Child Treatment Services, and Glennon Care.

Dr. Suhre is currently accepting new patients, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 618-259-1419. Bethalto Health Center accepts a majority of insurances, including Medicaid.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of 30 health centers across nine counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive family and adult services including: Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Primary Care, Dental Services, Behavioral Health and extensive community outreach programs. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

