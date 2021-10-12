Christopher Sichra
Name: Christopher Sichra
Hometown: Godfrey
Years of Service: 1987-1991
Military Branch: US ARMY
Rank: Specialist
War(s) During Service: Cold War, Gulf War
Medals of Honors Earned: Awarded National Defense Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Expert Rifle Certification, Driver (W) Award Certification.
Message: Served as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist in Italy during the cold war then after reenlisting continued service as a Military Intelligence Analyst.
Submitted by: Deanna Sichra
