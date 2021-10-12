Name: Christopher Sichra

Hometown: Godfrey

Years of Service: 1987-1991

Military Branch: US ARMY

Rank: Specialist

War(s) During Service: Cold War, Gulf War

Medals of Honors Earned: Awarded National Defense Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Expert Rifle Certification, Driver (W) Award Certification.

Message: Served as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist in Italy during the cold war then after reenlisting continued service as a Military Intelligence Analyst.

Submitted by: Deanna Sichra

