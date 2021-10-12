Christopher Sichra Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Christopher Sichra Hometown: Godfrey Years of Service: 1987-1991 Military Branch: US ARMY Connect with Riverbend Readers! Rank: Specialist War(s) During Service: Cold War, Gulf War Medals of Honors Earned: Awarded National Defense Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Expert Rifle Certification, Driver (W) Award Certification. Message: Served as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist in Italy during the cold war then after reenlisting continued service as a Military Intelligence Analyst. Submitted by: Deanna Sichra More like this: Print Version Submit your Tribute