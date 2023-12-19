EDWARDSVILLE - Every year one of the more special events of the holiday season in Edwardsville is the Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244, "Christmas With A Cop" Day.

This was the 14th year for the very special occasion and it took place Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at both Chick-fil-A on Troy Road, followed by a police escort to Target, complete with flashing lights and sirens.

One of the Christmas With A Cop coordinators Jarrod Sprinkle said: "This is the thing that gets you right in the mood and the Christmas spirit. Some of the families have gone through some hard times and it is great for us to be able to help them out.

"You can't beat it. More officers showed up Saturday than expected and more kids than planned and we made it work. There is a real need in the community and these guys stepped up and hit it out of the ballpark."

Through the program this past Saturday, Edwardsville Police Department officers enjoyed breakfast and holiday shopping with 30 area children in need. The participating families are preselected in coordination with the Edwardsville School District.

It is a welcome opportunity for the officers to spend time with the participating children and allow them the chance to select their own gifts, all at no cost to their families. Often, the children are so kind, that rather than purchase gifts for themselves they think of their mom, dad, sibling, or grandparent.

The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244, hosts numerous fundraisers throughout the year to support the Christmas with a Cop program and to expand the number of families who are served by it.

In addition to the fundraising events, the Christmas with a Cop initiative is made possible by community supporters, including Target, Kloss Furniture, Allison’s Comfort Shoes and Boots and many private donors. Additional help comes from the many businesses that sponsor and donate to the Fraternal Order of Police fundraisers throughout the year.

The Edwardsville officers in unison all say the Christmas event this is one of their favorite times of the year. The officers perform fundraisers throughout the year for this special day in Edwardsville. It also shows the officers, even wearing uniforms and their daily gear, truly care for their community - young to older residents.

