Christmas Toy Drive at Community Hope Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Community Hope Center is collecting new and unwrapped toys for infants through 12 years of age now through December 9th for their Christmas Toy Drive. You can drop toys off at any of the locations listed below or continue dropping off toys at Community Hope Center until December 13th.



Community Hope Center is located at 1201 Hope Center Ln, Cottage Hills, IL 62018. Our donation hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm. 259-0959



Community Hope Center has helped up to 950 children at Christmas which requires thousands of toys so they need your help please.



If you have any further questions, please call 618-259-0959. CHC Toy Barrel Drop Off Locations: Abundant Life Church 3986 Humbert Rd. Alton

Bank of Edwardsville 4415 N. Alby Rd. Alton

CJ Schlosser 233 E. Center Dr. Alton

Community Christian Church 2345 Union School Rd-Alton

First Christian Church 760 Washington Ave. Alton

Heartland Baptist Church 4500Humbert Rd. Alton

Laclede Credit Union 3401 East Broadway Alton

Millers First 111 E. 4th St. Alton

Nautilus 4425 Industrial Dr. Alton

Olive Oil Marketplace 108 W. 3rd St. Alton

Sharon Pratt Realty 2375 B Homer Adams Parkway Alton

SSM Physical Therapy 1 Professional Dr. Alton

Axis Spinal Care 416 W. Bethalto Bethalto

Bank of Edwardsville 102 E. Bethalto Blvd. Bethalto

Bethalto Public Library 321 South Prairie St. Bethalto

Bethalto UMC 240 E. Sherman St. Bethalto

GRP Mechanical 1 Mechanical Dr. Bethalto

Leisure World 139 E. Bethalto Bethalto

Our Lady Queen of Peace 132 Butcher St. Bethalto

The Islands 125 W. Central Bethalto

Villa Rose 401 S. Moreland Rd. Bethalto

Bible Baptist Church 11 W. McArthur Cottage Hills

Concordia Lutheran 21 Circle Dr. Cottage Hills

Affordable Dentistry 50 N. Center St. East Alton

Sottoriva Chriopractic 113 E. St. Louis Ave. East Alton

Wood River Clerk/WR Township 41 S. 9th St. East Alton

Early Exploration Edwardsville

Focus Fitness Edwardsville

Holiday Shores Baptist 6521 Moro Rd. Edwardsville

Lifebrook Church Edwardsville

1st Mid American Credit Union5301 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey

1st United Methodist Church1100 Airport Rd. Godfrey

Evangelical UCC (9 barrels) 1212 Homer Adams Pkwy. Godfrey

Woodman Collision 4515 N. Alby Rd. Godfrey

St. Johns UCC 7456 Lake Dr. Moro

1st Baptist Church 300 E. Lorena Wood River

1st Christian Church 160 E. Lorena Wood River

Kumar's Restaurant 53 E. Ferguson Ave. Wood River

Shell Credit Union 101 Lakin Blvd. Wood River

Whitelaw Avenue Baptist Church 800 Whitelaw Ave. Wood River

YTB 1901 E. Edwardsville Rd. Wood River