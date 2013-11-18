Christmas Toy Drive at Community Hope Center
Community Hope Center is collecting new and unwrapped toys for infants through 12 years of age now through December 9th for their Christmas Toy Drive. You can drop toys off at any of the locations listed below or continue dropping off toys at Community Hope Center until December 13th.
Community Hope Center is located at 1201 Hope Center Ln, Cottage Hills, IL 62018. Our donation hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm. 259-0959
Community Hope Center has helped up to 950 children at Christmas which requires thousands of toys so they need your help please.
If you have any further questions, please call 618-259-0959.
CHC Toy Barrel Drop Off Locations:
- Abundant Life Church 3986 Humbert Rd. Alton
- Bank of Edwardsville 4415 N. Alby Rd. Alton
- CJ Schlosser 233 E. Center Dr. Alton
- Community Christian Church 2345 Union School Rd-Alton
- First Christian Church 760 Washington Ave. Alton
- Heartland Baptist Church 4500Humbert Rd. Alton
- Laclede Credit Union 3401 East Broadway Alton
- Millers First 111 E. 4th St. Alton
- Nautilus 4425 Industrial Dr. Alton
- Olive Oil Marketplace 108 W. 3rd St. Alton
- Sharon Pratt Realty 2375 B Homer Adams Parkway Alton
- SSM Physical Therapy 1 Professional Dr. Alton
- Axis Spinal Care 416 W. Bethalto Bethalto
- Bank of Edwardsville 102 E. Bethalto Blvd. Bethalto
- Bethalto Public Library 321 South Prairie St. Bethalto
- Bethalto UMC 240 E. Sherman St. Bethalto
- GRP Mechanical 1 Mechanical Dr. Bethalto
- Leisure World 139 E. Bethalto Bethalto
- Our Lady Queen of Peace 132 Butcher St. Bethalto
- The Islands 125 W. Central Bethalto
- Villa Rose 401 S. Moreland Rd. Bethalto
- Bible Baptist Church 11 W. McArthur Cottage Hills
- Concordia Lutheran 21 Circle Dr. Cottage Hills
- Affordable Dentistry 50 N. Center St. East Alton
- Sottoriva Chriopractic 113 E. St. Louis Ave. East Alton
- Wood River Clerk/WR Township 41 S. 9th St. East Alton
- Early Exploration Edwardsville
- Focus Fitness Edwardsville
- Holiday Shores Baptist 6521 Moro Rd. Edwardsville
- Lifebrook Church Edwardsville
- 1st Mid American Credit Union5301 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey
- 1st United Methodist Church1100 Airport Rd. Godfrey
- Evangelical UCC (9 barrels) 1212 Homer Adams Pkwy. Godfrey
- Woodman Collision 4515 N. Alby Rd. Godfrey
- St. Johns UCC 7456 Lake Dr. Moro
- 1st Baptist Church 300 E. Lorena Wood River
- 1st Christian Church 160 E. Lorena Wood River
- Kumar's Restaurant 53 E. Ferguson Ave. Wood River
- Shell Credit Union 101 Lakin Blvd. Wood River
- Whitelaw Avenue Baptist Church 800 Whitelaw Ave. Wood River
- YTB 1901 E. Edwardsville Rd. Wood River
