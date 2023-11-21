ALTON - Vicky Schlueter shared some of her images from the Alton Tree Lighting Ceremony this past Friday night, Nov. 17, 2023, in Alton, which showcased the magical night.

The tree lighting served as a kickoff for Christmas in the Alton region and was attended by hundreds of people, who enjoyed the lighting event.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club and Alton Main Street were the main sponsors of the annual tree lighting.

"The event is wonderful," Alton Mayor David Goins said. He said each year the Alton Tree Lighting brings the community together.

Mayor Goins performed the honor of turning on the tree lights at the end of the ceremony. A multitude of children and families were present when he flipped the switch.

The Salvation Army also used the event as a kickoff for its annual bell-ringing campaign in Alton.

Residents are urged to give at the kettles this weekend when shopping around the Alton area. This shopping weekend is always one of the most important for the bell-ringing campaign.

Mike and Karen Roberts are the campaign chairs for the campaign. The bell-ringing campaign funds many of the Salvation Army's programs throughout the year.

