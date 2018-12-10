EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials decided it was time to light up the Administration Building for the holidays.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said that for years there has been no decorations put up for Christmas in the main areas of the Administration Building.

“We are bringing back Christmas,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler said most of the elected offices and departments within the building decorate for the holiday and he felt it was time the joy spread into the lobby and boardroom.

“There was a definite void in the building when you walked in,” he said. “We didn’t go overboard, but we do want to make sure the public feels that Christmas spirit when they enter the building.”

He said the Salvation Army also put up an Angel Tree and employees and the public are able to purchase a gifts for children in Madison County.

“I don’t know why they stopped decorating, but we’re glad to be doing it again,” he said.

