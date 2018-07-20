GODFREY - The annual Christmas in July event at Freer Auto is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The event is sponsored by Taylor and Lily Freer. Residents can enjoy Sloppy Joes, chips and a cold drink and cash donations are accepted that benefit the Community Christmas campaign in December.

There are carry-out orders for those who can’t attend at (618) 466-6151.

Prizes include:

A Norwegian Getaway, Feb. 3-10, 2019, for 7 nights, along with Routan, Belize, Costa Maya and Cozmuel Package for two adults and two children in a balcony room with roundtrip Southwest Airfare to Fort Lauderdale and two adult beverage packages donated by Freer Auto Body.

Article continues after sponsor message

Four St. Louis Cardinal Green Seats for Aug. 1, 2018, have been donated by John and Amy Barnerd.

A $2,000 cash prize has been donated for the event by AXALTA Coatings donated by Alton Materials.

Four St. Louis Blues Glass seats, Section 121, Row D, Seats 1-4, Scott Trade Center, St. Louis, with date TBA will be raffled.

Also four tickets to Maroon 5, Sept. 13, 2018, have been donated by Simmons Hanly Conley to a giveaway.

Donations by check are payable to Community Christmas.

“This is a joint venture between us and the community,” Margaret Freer said. “We simply could not do it by ourselves. Our family, friends and customers make this happen. They donate raffle items and sell raffle tickets. We encourage everyone to come by and attend.”

More like this:

Related Video: