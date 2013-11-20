For the fifth consecutive year, Enjoy Church is proud to present live, in concert “Christmas Eve and Other Stories: A Tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra”.

Over the last few years, Enjoy Church has received recognition from news publications, music blogs, and even from members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra themselves for stunning performances that were captured over the last four years. Because Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s music is so beloved by fans of rock n’ roll and holiday music alike, this is a show that is truly for all ages and all style preferences. Enjoy Church is using the tribute concerts as a way to connect with those in our community that would like to take in a night of world-class holiday entertainment.

Three performances of this acclaimed Christmas season spectacular will be held in the St. Louis area at the Enjoy Church Auditorium in Alton, Illinois, located at 3303 Homer M Adams Parkway on Friday, December 6th at 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 8th at 7:00 pm, and Saturday, December 14th at 8:00 pm. Advanced tickets are $10.00 and are on sale through Enjoy Church’s website (www.enjoychurch.tv); if seats are still available on the day of each show, a limited number of general admission tickets may be available for $10.00 each.

For more information about these concerts or about Enjoy Church, email info@enjoychurch.tv, visit the website www.enjoychurch.tv, or call Enjoy Church at (618) 465-5433.

About Enjoy Church

Enjoy Church exists to lead people to experience and enjoy a God-first life. God has uniquely wired Enjoy Church to live out the great commission (Matthew 28:18-20) by embracing three principles that govern the decisions we make as a church. Enjoy Church is a God-First church that embodies an Accepting Atmospherewith Relevant Environments. Visit www.enjoychurch.tv for more information.

