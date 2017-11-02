EDWARDSVILLE - Take a journey back in time to an early 19th century Christmas celebration. The 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House ushers in the holiday season with the Christmas Candlelight Tours, November 24 & 25 from 6-9 p.m.

A variety of activities are planned to immerse visitors in a truly interactive historical experience. Self-guided tours allow guests to enjoy a leisurely visit of the traditionally decorated rooms while historical interpreters discuss the history of the house and Christmas customs of the 1820s. The dining room transforms into a dance floor offering an opportunity to learn a simple country dance. A storyteller delights children of all ages with tales of Christmas past along with a reading of the famous 1822 poem A Visit from St. Nicholas (also known as Twas the Night before Christmas). Col. Benjamin Stephenson will read a selected story both nights. Music from the restored 1820 pianoforte encourages guests to sing along to many of their favorite holiday carols such as: I Saw Three Ships, O Come All Ye Faithful, Noel, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Joy to the World, and Silent Night. Take a seat at the gaming table to play a hand in a popular 19th century card game known as Whist. Father Christmas will be here spreading holiday cheer while his brother, Rupert, once again, thrills with his mischievous antics as he finds out who’s been naughty or nice. And, after the tour, enjoy a cup of hot wassail and a tasty treat served in the detached kitchen.

The admission fee is $10 for adults, $5 for children (6-12 years), and five years old and under are admitted free of charge. The 1820 Col Benjamin Stephenson House is a not-for-profit organization. Funds generated through this event will be used to develop educational programs in 2018. The 1820 Colonel Benjamin Stephenson is located at 409 South Buchanan Street, Edwardsville, Illinois. Please call the Stephenson House at (618) 692-1818 if you have questions or need further information. Visit us online at www.stephensonhouse.org. The house will be closed during the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

