ALTON, ILLINOIS--The Alton area Christian Women’s Connection is joining Stonecroft groups all over the nation for a Prays Walk Saturday, September 27, 2014. The Alton area Prays Walk will be held at Alton Square Mall at 11 a.m. Women and teenage girls are invited to join in this celebration of prayer as we gather at the center of the main floor between the escalators.

Materials distribution and registration will begin at 11 a.m. as our group prepares for our “walk.” There is no charge for participating, and this hour together will be spent walking the mall to designated stations for prayers on various topics, themes, and needs. Needs of women and of the community will be foremost. Joining together with women offering hundreds of prayers around the nation will be a time of joy, celebration, and blessing.

