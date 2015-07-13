Those who get accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., are part of a rare, elite group.

One such person is Christian Porter, 18, of Alton. Only the tops academically, who also possess other special characteristics, make it to West Point. He was nominated by Rep. Bill Enyart and Sen. Dick Durbin.

Porter is a product of Alton High’s excellent ROTC program.

“It was one my greatest moments,” Porter said when he found out the news.

The young Alton cadet posted a 3.92 out of a 4.0 scale grade point average while at Alton High School.

West Point is 50 miles north of New York City. Each year, West Point trains more than 4,000 cadets. Gen. Douglas MacArthur, President/Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, Gen. George Patton and Gen. David Petraeus are part of the 50,000-plus graduates.

Not only did one congressman and a senator have to write recommendations, but also multiple teachers and a counselor from Alton High School.

Leadership skills, along with solid citizenship traits and morals are all considered in the nominations for West Point.

LaTosha Laflore-Porter, head principal at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, is Christian’s mother.

“I learned a lot from my mom,” he said. “I learned humility and to laugh at myself and she definitely taught me never to quit anything. Even if I don’t like it, I will tough it out.”

Christian has done a lot of community service with Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church in Madison, his church, and also helped his dad, Rouzell Porter, who is a leader with a local Upward Bound group.

The Alton youth has a desire to play football at West Point and said he may walk on at some point. If that doesn’t work out, he hopes to play a lot of flag football. Ultimately, he hopes to spend at least 10 years with the military and work to one day, become an attorney.

The only thing the Alton youth will have to purchase at West Point is his boots. After completion of college, he has to spend several months in the military, which is a trade off, but his education is free because of his acceptance.

Ultimately, Christian said he would like to become involved in politics.”

“I know people are always saying how we need to fix the political problems, but I would like to be the guy to fix it,” he said.

Christian said he learned self-discipline, integrity and striving for excellence with everything he does from his mother and father.

“I am very lucky to have had the parents I had growing up,” he said.

LaTosha Laflore-Porter, speaking for both her and her husband, said she couldn’t be more proud of her son for his West Point appointment.

“I look forward to it a lot,” Christian said about attending the U.S. Military Academy. “I am nervous, but I can’t wait for it. It is my dream to go to West Point.”

