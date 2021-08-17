- The head volleyball coaches and sports information directors of the Ohio Valley Conference have announced that SIUE volleyball outside hitterearned a spot on the 14-member Preseason All-OVC Team, the league announced Tuesday.

The redshirt sophomore and Washington, Missouri, native hit for an outstanding .343 clip last season and notched 110 total kills. Christian's efforts last spring gave her a spot on the All-OVC Second Team.

In addition, the OVC announced that the Cougars were tabbed to finish fourth in the league standings. SIUE earned 120 total votes, just one less than third-place Austin Peay and nearly 30 points ahead of fifth-place Tennessee Tech.

Morehead State, the 2020 OVC Volleyball Champions, was picked to repeat in 2021 by earning 161 total votes and 17 first-place votes. The predicted runners-up, Southeast Missouri, amassed 131 total votes and took three first-place votes. Following the Redhawks were Austin Peay, SIUE, and Tennessee Tech, who were each picked ahead of UT Martin (75 votes). Rounding out the preseason pool are Murray State (74), Belmont (38), Tennessee State (36), and Eastern Illinois (26).

The Cougars are scheduled to return to action on Saturday afternoon, hosting rival SIU Carbondale in an exhibition match at First Community Arena. Tickets for the match are available for purchase by clicking here.

