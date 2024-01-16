BELLEVILLE - As a student at Belleville’s Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence (CAVE), Christian Marcado-Galvan knows that what he learns on a daily basis will prepare him for life after high school.

For his dedication and hard work at the CAVE, Christian Marcado-Galvan is a Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association.

Marcado-Galvan studies auto at the CAVE, where he learns about car maintenance and how to fix common mechanical problems. He noted that no matter what career he ultimately finds himself in, the class is helping him outside of school because he can use what he learns at the CAVE and apply it to his own car and mechanical projects.

“It helps us when we’re home too, like taking care of if we need to build our own stuff,” he said. “You know the actual cost of something.”

Marcado-Galvan stays busy as a high school student and trade student, but he enjoys the class at the CAVE and has learned a lot from his teachers. He works hard to excel at the CAVE, and he hopes to learn more about auto and cars in the future.

Congratulations to Christian for this Trade Spotlight recognition from the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!

