GODFREY – Godfrey resident and former Lewis and Clark Community College tennis player Chris Logan is returning to the college as head men’s tennis coach.

Logan, who played three varsity seasons of tennis for Marquette Catholic High School, qualified in doubles for the IHSA State Tournament in 2007.

After graduating from Marquette, he attended Lewis and Clark Community College on a tennis scholarship and played tennis for the Trailblazers during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.

Logan’s coaching experience began in 2007 when he started giving private lessons.

Upon completing his associate degree at L&C, Logan transferred to the University of Missouri earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in recreation management. At Mizzou he competed in the Tiger Club Tennis program.

Logan has long been respected in the Riverbend tennis community, as has his family. His mother, Theresa, and both of his brothers, Patrick and Robert, played tennis for Lewis and Clark, as did his aunts and uncles.

“I guess you could say we are a Lewis and Clark tennis family,” said Logan. “It is great to be back at the college and coaching a group of talented players.”

Logan already has been working with the team preparing for fall scrimmages.

“It is great to have Chris back at Lewis and Clark as head men’s coach. He undoubtedly will help carry on the rich Trailblazers tennis tradition,” said Doug Stotler, L&C Athletic director. “He has coached and played tennis for several years and will be an asset to the team.”

