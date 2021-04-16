ALTON - The Alton River Dragons will feature "90's Night" at Lloyd Hopkins Field hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC on June 17. NSYNC was an American boy band formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1995 and launched in Germany by BMG Ariola Munich.

The band completed five nationwide concert tours and has sold over 70 million records, becoming the fifth-best-selling boy band in history. The River Dragons will host Prairie Land Divisional opponent Cape Girardeau at Lloyd Hopkins that night with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

The game will feature Kirkpatrick singing the National Anthem and a meet and greet during the game. The night will also feature 90's trivia and prizes to win throughout the game.

Tickets go on sale for 90's Night and all River Dragons home games on April 23 at www.altonbaseball.com.

The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons will play their first three games at home beginning May 27 at Lloyd Hopkins Field. The River Dragons' first road game comes May 30 in Springfield, IL. Also, visit:



www.altonbaseball.com www.prospectleague.com

