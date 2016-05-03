ALTON – Always keeping it quite hilarious and even more mystifying, Chris Carpunky, a Bethalto native, will be performing his renowned magic act at 8 p.m. this Friday at the RiverBender.com Community Center.

Averaging about 120 performances a year, Carpunky is no stranger to the world of magic. As the second youngest magician to teach magic at a university, the first being David Copperfield, Carpunky’s skills are truly mesmerizing.

Performing for the Alton School District, Village of Godfrey Parks & Recreation Department, as well as at several birthday parties, libraries, fundraisers and more, there is always something for everyone at one of his shows.

“The audience can expect some sleight of hand magic, some mentalism and mind reading and things geared for preteens and teenagers,” Carpunky said in preparation for the event. “This organic magic is a great fit for the older kids.”

The collaboration between Carpunky and the RiverBender.com Community Center may serve as a stepping stone for young adults to be inspired to take up magic.

“I’m very excited for it [the event]. It’s a great collaboration between the RiverBender.com Community Center and I,” Carpunky said. “I hope to be an inspiration to others. It might be the game plan needed in the future to inspire young people to begin doing magic and maybe start some magic lessons at the center down the road.”

To book Chris Carpunky for your next birthday party, fundraiser and more, please visit his website at www.ChrisCarpunky.com.

The RiverBender.com Community Center is always seeking volunteers to chaperone events, lead activities, teach classes and more.

For more information about the RiverBender.com Community Center, sponsoring an event, volunteering or renting the 15,000 square foot state-of-the-art entertainment and educational facility, please visit communitycenter.riverbender.com or call 618-465-9850 ext. 212.

