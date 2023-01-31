ALTON - The Chocolate Festival is returning for 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Upper Alton Baptist Church, located at 2726 College Ave. in Alton. All proceeds will benefit the Upper Alton Baptist Preschool.

Preschool Committee Chair Alison Donoho said there will be a wide variety of chocolate items at the festival, which are all-you-can-eat for $5 (cash only).

Article continues after sponsor message

“There’s going to be brownies and fudge, I’ve heard [rumors] of a hot chocolate bar. I’ve also heard some rumblings of chocolate-covered potato chips and chocolate-covered bacon,” she said. “There will be some candies and cakes, which all have some sort of chocolate with them.”

Donoho said this year marks the festival’s return since it stopped in 2020 due to COVID-19. Previous Chocolate Festivals benefited different charities each year, so this is the first year the festival will benefit the preschool.

For more information and updates about this year’s Chocolate Festival, see the event on the Upper Alton Baptist Church & Preschool Facebook page.

More like this: