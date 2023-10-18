ALTON - Chloe Miller is an Alton High junior with tremendous potential when it comes to both cross country and track and field.

Miller, a middle to long-distance runner, was part of a team that broke the school record last year in the 4 x 800 and is also outstanding in the 800-meter run. She will be a force to be reckoned with for opponents this upcoming spring.

Her cross country coach Tammy Talbert said she suffered an arm injury in the season and will miss the postseason, but said she has great potential for the future.

“Chloe worked so hard and was running so well,” the coach said. “It is disappointing she wasn't able to do the postseason, but this is her first year of running cross country, and will be back.”

Chloe, in an early season interview, said she felt good about her early season with times around the 20-minute mark for three miles.

“I just joined cross country to help my 800 and help my 4 x 800 relay,” she said. “Cross country is really fun. I stayed with Sophia Helfrich the whole time in one of the races. It is cool to pace with a teammate. It is a different feeling. Running is my life. I have run since I was a little kid. My sister and brothers all ran. I am a junior this year. I hope to run in college.”

