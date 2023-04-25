WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School senior Chloe Metz mainly focused on volleyball, being her preferred sport, having played it all four seasons for the Oilers.

It was her senior season that she emerged as a leader on the court and became a main-stay for the team. She prides herself in being the team's lead setter.

Through 40 games, she picked up 139 assists, 22 kills, and 14 aces.

She wanted to use her sense of leadership in other areas, so she went out for softball and is halfway through her senior season.

For her efforts on the volleyball court and the softball diamond Chloe is a Midwest Members Credit Union Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

"I’d like to think I've emerged as a leader, and I'm wanting to take those qualities to the softball field," Chloe said on finding a new sport.

She's being worked into the softball lineup and has racked up 22 at-bats. Her only hit so far this season was good for an RBI.

The Oilers currently sit with a 6-12 record.

Post EAWR graduation, Chloe plans on going to Cosmetology school.

