EDWARDSVILLE - Chloe Koons continues her winning ways in area tennis.

This past weekend, she captured first in female singles in the Edwardsville Open Tennis Tournament. She was the defending champion, because the last event was held in 2019. The Edwardsville Tennis Open was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Koons also teamed with Chloe Trimpe to captured the double title in the open. Koons received an opening-round bye, then won two matches before facing Caroline Claywell in the singles title match. She won the singles title match 6-0, 6-4. Edwardsville Tennis Open Dave Lipe described Claywell as a “great player.” Caroline was a former Marquette Catholic and UMSL tennis star.

Koons’ performance in the tennis open was exceptional, Lipe said.

“Chloe played some great tennis in singles and also with the other Chloe in doubles,” he said. “This was one of our biggest women’s draws for the tournament, and there was great competition.”

