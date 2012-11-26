ChillOut Frozen Creations, located at 2833 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, IL, will transform their frozen yogurt confectionary into a Donation Center for the Community Christmas on Tuesday, December 11thfrom 5-8pm.

Owners T.J. and Chelsea Weber, will reward everyone who brings in donations of clothing and non-perishables with discounts on their favorite premium frozen yogurt creation. Located in front of Kmart, ChillOut will offer up to 50% Off of your purchase when you make a donation. Here’s how it works; for each item you donate, receive 10% Off of your yogurt purchase, up to 50% Off.

As an added bonus, those who donate from now until the event will be entered into a drawing to win door prizes including a Kindle Fire HD and an Xbox 360 Kinect. There is no purchase necessary, simply donate to the cause. Drawing will be held at 8:00pm on Dec 11th. There will also be raffle tickets sold for a cash prize.

“We want to do what we can to support our Community,” explained Chelsea Weber. “Helping those in need is always important, but even more so during the holidays. Community Christmas makes sure the donations reach those who need it most. We’re also donating 10% of our proceeds that day.”

Customers customize their own favorite frozen dessert from 12 flavors of premium frozen yogurt (changed weekly) and 6 twisted combinations. To enhance the experience, you can enjoy a sugar cone, waffle cone, or cup in a variety of sizes, and then add a topping from the 60+ choices of fruit, cereal, candies, nuts, sauces, and syrups on the topping bar. Once you’ve finished your creation, weigh it and pay at the counter.

“To encourage people to donate, it made sense to discount our yogurt products,” T.J. smiled. “Who doesn’t want dessert, especially when it’s on sale? The more items you bring the bigger the savings.”

ChillOut is open Sunday-Thursday from Noon- 9 PM, Friday and Saturday from Noon-10 PM. For more information and current flavor updates, go to ChilloutFrozenCreations.com or facebook.com/chilloutfrozencreations, or call 618-462-5000.

