GRAND OPENING PLANNED FOR JUNE 23RD

“It began in the fall of 2010 in the Delmar Loop in University City, Missouri. We couldn’t believe how many people were packed into a tiny place, making their own desserts”, Chelsea Weber, co-owner of ChillOut Frozen Creations, exclaimed. “It was even more unbelievable that we didn’t even know about it in Alton, Illinois.”

2 years later, ChillOut Frozen Creations is a reality in Alton, at 2833 Homer Adams Parkway. Husband and co-owner, TJ Weber, has transformed an ordinary retail space in front of the Schnucks supermarket into a vibrant culinary wonderland. Their Grand Opening is planned for Saturday, June 23rd from Noon to close.

For starters, customers choose a sugar cone, waffle cone, or cup in a variety of sizes, to create their own custom frozen dessert from 12 flavors of premium frozen yogurt (changed weekly) and 6 twisted combinations. They have traditional Vanilla and Chocolate along with more unusual flavors like Birthday Cake and Cinnamon Bun. From there, you approach the topping bar, loaded with 60+ choices of fruit, cereal, candies, nuts, sauces, and syrups, and make it just the way you like it. Once you’ve finished your creation, you weigh it and pay at the counter.

“Not only is it fun to create and delicious, it is a much healthier choice than ice cream” says Chelsea. “Our customers have choices; they can make it as heavy or light as they like.”

ChillOut Frozen Creations is open Monday through Saturday from Noon until 10 PM and Sundays from 1 until 10 PM. For more information and current flavor updates, go online to ChilloutFrozenCreations.com or facebook.com/chilloutfrozencreations, or call 618-462-5000 during regular business hours.

