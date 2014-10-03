(3 Oct 2014 – Alton, IL) Alton Main Street invites you to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, to be held on Saturday, October 18th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot on 3rd Street between New Frontiers Home Furnishings and Lauschke Real Estate. The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. The committee looks forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition. Please confirm your participation by October 10th.

Judges will award silver ladle plaques to winners in a number of categories, including the coveted “People’s Choice” Award. In addition to awards for the best chili, Alton Main Street will be giving an award for the best-decorated booth, so come prepared to tout your festive booth as well as your chili. A wristband to taste all of the great chili costs $6.00, but there is no fee to enter and enjoy the live music, beer trailer and seasonal vendors. Tickets are on sale now at the AltonVisitorsCenter, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton, or by phone at 618-465-6676.

Article continues after sponsor message

Full Fall Festival Schedule:

10am-Noon - Challenge of the Bluffs (5-mile Run / 2-mile walk)

Noon-3pm - Chili Cook-Off & Live entertainment from The Waters Trifecta (Rock, Folk, Blues, Zydeco)

3:30-5:30 - Live Entertainment from Watt Hill (Progressive Bluegrass)

5:30-7:00 - Bluegrass Open Jam - bring your stringed instruments, or just listen & enjoy

7:00-8:30 - Live Entertainment from Raw Earth (Urban Tribal Fusion)

8:30-10:00 - Drum Circle - bring your percussion instruments, or just listen & enjoy

Sponsorship opportunities are available, which include tickets to the event. Funds raised will support Alton Main Street’s ongoing efforts to improve and promote Downtown Alton. To download a registration form, visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com. If you have questions after reading the material, please contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at sara@altonmainstreet.org or 618-463-1016.

More like this:

Related Video: