GRANITE CITY - Each year Children’s Home and Aid makes Christmas time a little more special with its Annual Toy and Gift Holiday Appeal Drive.

Statewide, Children’s Home and Aid offers programs in 28 locations and in 60 countries, with offices in Alton, Jerseyville and Granite City.

The Southern Region serves clients in Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Madison in the Riverbender.com viewership area.

The holiday appeal is set to assist all components of the family from young children to teenagers at Christmas time. Linda White, Children’s Home and Aid director of children and family counseling, said their prime job is to protect children from abuse, strengthen families and provide safe and permanent and loving homes. The organization’s education services build a foundation for a lifetime of learning and work to advance the success of children, youth and families.

Without adoption of familes and contributions to Children’s Home and Aid, many would not have Christmas, White said.

White said some adopt entire families, while some contribute toys and cash that can be used for different families.

“We need things that some might take for granted such as warm blankets, clothing, personal hygiene items, toys, board games, and things for families,” White said. “Even shampoos, soap, laundry detergent and anything we think our own family or child enjoys or needs at Christmas is what we are looking for. Teenagers needs gifts and people do often focus on young children. Teens always like gift cards, girls like bath and body items, or any hand-held computer types of things are something teenagers want.”

Anyone who wishes to contribute contact (618) 452-8900, extension 131 or 140. Those who wish to e-mail send it to nhubbard@childrenshomeandaid.org.

